LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An aspiring filmmaker’s $5 million rape lawsuit against music mogul Russell Simmons has been dismissed, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

Jennifer Jarosik, 37, filed the suit in federal court in Los Angeles in January.

Court documents show that attorneys for both Simmons and Jarosik filed a stipulation for dismissal. No further details were available.

Jarosik claimed in the lawsuit that she went to Simmons’ Los Angeles home in August 2016 to discuss a documentary she was working on. She goes on to claim that while at Simmons’ home, he “sexually exploited, sexually battered, and raped” her.

Simmons denied the claims made against him, calling his relationship with Jarosik entirely consensual.

In his rebuttal, Simmons submitted friendly texts he said were sent by Jarosik after the alleged assault. He also claimed that she sent him nude photos and tried to see him again.

At least a half-dozen other women have accused the 60-year-old mogul of sexual misconduct over the past several months.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)