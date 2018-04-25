STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Drivers say one of the most frustrating parts of owning a car is dealing with the DMV, but a new, digital license plate might make that a whole lot easier.

“Sexy. This is not clunky and chunky like a big piece of metal,” says Allan Cooper, whose company Reviver Auto makes the plates.

“When your registration becomes renewable, you pay online, and these just click over to the next year,” Cooper says as he points to the corner where the car tags would be.

The plate would be able to change to show charitable causes, as they do now, notify nearby drivers the car is stolen, or even show Amber Alerts.

The California legislature approved testing the e-ink license plates in 2013, and the company said it’s talking to dealerships to get the plates on new cars soon.

The cost: $699, plus a monthly $7 fee for the service.

The state said the pilot program for the smart plates should be over by New Year’s Day.