LOS ANGELES (CBS SPORTS) — LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball’s professional endeavors overseas with BC Vytautas in Lithuania have come to an end. Their boisterous father, LaVar, declared this week that he’s hauling his sons back to their home in Los Angeles to focus their energies on other things.

“We’re not going to waste our time no more,” LaVar told Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas.

Though the two brothers made a viral trip or two on the internet for big games in Lithuania, both were fairly limited in their roles for BC Vytautas. LaMelo’s playing time was few and far between, and LiAngelo’s was cut altogether due to an ankle injury.

The team announced this week that neither would play in Wednesday’s game due to injuries.

LiAngelo was among dozens of players who submitted paperwork for eligibility into the 2018 NBA Draft. LaMelo, 16, is still perfecting his craft and has a ways to go under the CBA’s current construction to be eligible for the draft.

The two brothers combined for 19.1 points per game for BC Vytautas.

