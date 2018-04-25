HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — Some Hermosa Beach residents are fed up and howling mad.

To hear them tell it, a lot of neighbors are not picking up after their dogs and they’re sick of this … poop.

The residents who want to cut the crap spoke to KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz. They told her why they started a “Scoop Your Poop” campaign.

“We’ve seen a lot of unscooped poop on the Strand in the South Bay,” said Laura Schuler, walking her pup.

Dog owners should know the No. 1 rule. Pick up those No. 2s. The Strand is a paved path that runs along the coast from Hermosa Beach to Torrance Beach. And of late, many said walking on the path can be a little dodgy.

“Pick it up,” said one man. “It’s no big deal.”

But Tamar Makeen and Schuler find the free city bags sometimes run out.

“It’s pretty foul,” says Schuler, “because if someone doesn’t pick it up, I mean, the sun beats down on it, and in a matter of hours it can be disgusting. And you smell it.”

With the campaign, organizers are putting out sticks with bags attached hoping to encourage dog owners.

“Think twice about the poop that your dog is leaving,” says Makeen “and pick it up if you aren’t already doing so.”

One man showed Cruz his three large dogs — and his three bags.

Lazy dogs are welcome at the beach. Lazy owners not so much.