MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported near Moreno Valley Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake shook up Riverside County communities at about 9:52 a.m.

According to the USGS, the quake was reportedly 3.7 miles north-northeast of Moreno Valley, 5.6 miles south-southeast of Loma Linda and 10.6 miles east of Riverside.

No damage or injuries have been reported.