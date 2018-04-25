TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSLA/AP) — A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner who abruptly resigned last week has been caught on camera delivering an expletive-laced tirade to police officers during a traffic stop.

The Tenafly Police Department released the video Tuesday showing Caren Turner attempting to pull rank on the officers who pulled over her daughter for an expired registration March 31.

The video also shows the Democratic lobbyist becoming increasingly agitated with the responding officers and shouting an expletive at them.

Although it’s difficult to see in the video, Turner is said to have apparently flashed her Port Authority badge in an effort to intercede with police officers on the scene.

She then is heard telling officers she was on the scene “as a concerned citizen and friend of the mayor.”

Agency officials described the footage as “profoundly disturbing conduct”, according to NJ.com.

Turner didn’t return a call seeking comment.

Both the Port Authority and Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain say the video shows Turner was right to resign.She also served as the bistate agency’s ethics chair.

Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. She also served on Hillary Clinton’s national finance team and was the financial committee co-chair for Ready For Hillary, a super PAC for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

