VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — Vandenberg Air Force Base plans to launch an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday morning.

The Air Force Global Strike Command Minuteman III ICBM test launch is scheduled for April 25 between 3:26 a.m. and 9:36 a.m.

The previous Minuteman III test launch was on Aug. 2, 2017. A February 2018 launch was postponed.