CULVER CITY (AP) — NBA star Stephen Curry is heading to Hollywood in a big way.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects.

Curry and the company he has co-founded, Unanimous Media, will have their production headquarters on the Sony backlot in Culver City, according to a news release.

The projects developed by Curry’s company will focus on family, faith, and sports themes.

No specific projects were announced Monday, but Curry says in a statement he wants to use the deal “to affect the world positively.”

Curry and the Warriors have a 3-1 lead in their first round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs.

