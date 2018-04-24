Comments
HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies have placed a man in custody following a two-hour stand-off, during which the suspect stripped naked on the roof of a Hacienda Heights home.
Deputies responded to a call of an armed barricaded suspect in the 16600 block of Carriage Pl. at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.
A special weapons team and crisis negotiators were dispatched.
Law enforcement helped the suspect off the roof with a ladder and placed him in custody shortly after 4 p.m.
It was not immediately clear if the suspect was armed.
This story is developing.