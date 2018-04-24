CBS News — Rapper Meek Mill will be released from prison Tuesday, his lawyer Brian McMonagle told CBS News. McMonagle said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered the rapper’s immediate release and the state’s highest court directed the judge to release him on “unsecured bail.” It’s unclear how soon he would get out.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams, tweeted thanking his family and public advocates — who included Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — and said he looks forward to returning to his music career.

Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team and the New Jersey Devils hockey team, will reportedly pick up Mill from prison. Rubin has been one of Mill’s many supporters and visited him several times in jail.

Mill wrote that the past five months in jail “have been a nightmare” and had been working with his legal team to “overturn this unwarranted conviction”:

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, thanked the high court. “Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail,” Tacopina said.

Why was Meek Mill in jail?

Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

Judge Genece Brinkley, who sentenced Mill for the probation violation, said he had wasted several chances to clean up his act after a 2009 gun and drug case. The sentence came against the recommendation of the prosecutor, who said Mill had matured since his original crime. Brinkley said the prosecutor did not know the case as well as she did and that Mill just “does what he wants.” Demonstrators took to the streets at the time in protest.

Kevin Hart’s support for Meek Mill

Earlier Tuesday, fellow Philadelphian and comedian Kevin Hart was at the jail to visit Mill, CBS Philadelphia reports.