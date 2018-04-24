COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Southland residents who missed the musical phenomenon “Hamilton” when it came to Los Angeles last year are getting another chance to see it.

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced Monday that $10 lottery tickets will be available for all performances during the show’s three-week run in Costa Mesa, which starts May 8 and goes through May 27.

Digital lottery tickets for opening night will go up on May 6. Each subsequent performance will have 40 lottery tickets available.

To sign up for your shot at the lottery, download the Hamilton app or visit the website here.

Every lottery will open at 11 a.m., two days prior to each performance, and close at 9 a.m. on the day before. Winners get two tickets each.