HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A Hesperia driver is recovering after being shot by someone in another car on the freeway early Tuesday morning.

The victim says he doesn’t know if it was a random shooting or a case of mistaken identity. What he does know is he’s lucky to alive.

“I hear boom, like a big pop. I swerved. I really didn’t know what happened,” Scott Decristofaro told CBS2/KCAL9’s Tina Patel.

Decristofaro said he was driving home from work on the 215 Freeway through Colton, when all of a sudden his side window shattered. At first, he thought someone had thrown a rock.

“I looked down and see the blood gushing from my arm. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been shot,” he said.

Two bullets struck his car. He was able to pull over to the side of the freeway. That’s when he saw what looked like an older brown or gold sedan. He thinks the driver was checking to see if he’d been hit.

Decristofaro says he hadn’t seen the car earlier, so he doesn’t believe this was a case of road rage.

CHP did recover a shell casing from the freeway. They’re now waiting for surgeons to remove the bullet from Decristofaro’s arm to see if that can help them track down the shooter. He says it’s scary to think the driver is still out there and to think how much worse this incident could have been.

“I was driving like this. The bullet came through the window, hit my arm right here. A foot this way, a foot down, could have been my face, chest, my stomach. It’s scary, it really is scary,” he said.

Decristofaro normally works the graveyard shift. He’s off recovering but says it will be hard to go back and drive his normal route after this. He’s hoping someone comes forward with information to help catch the driver.