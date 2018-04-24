BURBANK (CBSLA) — Police are trying to track down a one-woman burglary crew creeping around neighborhoods in Burbank and Toluca Lake.

Security video shows a woman open the door of a car in the driveway of Linda Flaherty’s Burbank home last week.

The security system notified Flaherty about an intruder on her property and when she looked at the video she noticed it wasn’t anyone she knew.

“She was heavy set dark hair with a pony tail,” Flaherty said.

The woman carried a large bag with a fancy logo and her style caught Flaherty’s eye.

“It was warm. She’s got Uggs and white socks on,” she added.

Another neighbor, Karen Koneig, lives around the corner and says someone walked into her unlocked home and stole a camera.

“It’s extremely uncomfortable and upsetting. Nobody wants anybody to walk into their home. Especially in the middle of the day,” she said.

Neighbors who’ve lived here for decades and felt safe leaving doors and cars unlocked no longer feel the same.

They say they’re now posting photos of the incident on social media in hopes of catching the suspect.