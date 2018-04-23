TORONTO (CBS News) — Canadian police say a van in Toronto has struck between eight and 10 people and that the driver was in custody. No details were immediately provided on the driver’s age, gender or possible motive, the Reuters news agency reports.

Authorities say that the cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

The white van hit the crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto, police say.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

