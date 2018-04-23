LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you’ve been looking to buy a house in Southern California, you know the deal.

The median price for all homes sold in L.A. County last month soared to $585,000 — an all-time record high.

So what might you get for $585,000 in L.A. County right now? A “cozy” two-bedroom, one-bathroom 874-square-foot home in Burbank, for starters; a fixer-upper in Lawndale; or a move-in ready home in Downey, CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz reports.

Cruz spoke with the agent of a gated four-bedroom, two-bathroom North Hollywood home he suspects will fly off the market, receiving multiple offers despite sitting close to its neighbors and off a back alley.

“If you list a property at the right price, it’s going to sell quick,” realtor Ramon Castro said.

What’s driving prices so high? Castro put it simply.

“There’s no inventory,” he said.