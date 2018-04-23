The new baby will be fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father William, Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte. It will also be Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth grandchild.
If the Duchess gives birth on Monday, the couple’s third child will celebrate its birthday every year on St. George’s Day, which honors the patron saint of England. Kate spent about 10 hours in labor with Prince George, but her second child, Princess Charlotte, was delivered after less than three hours.
CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi reports that, like all royal babies, the latest addition to the family can expect to melt hearts and make headlines when first seen by the public on the steps of the Lindo Wing. But after that, they won’t likely be seen very often; William and Kate have closely guarded their children’s privacy.
The British royal family is set for a big year, with Prince William’s brother Prince Harry set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle, outside London.