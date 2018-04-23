Filed Under:Ontario International Airport, Suspicious Device, TSA

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — The report of a suspicious device Monday in the TSA screening area of Ontario International Airport’s Terminal 4 prompted partial evacuations and impacted some flights.

The suspicious device was reported just before 5 a.m. in luggage in the TSA screening area, prompting a response from the bomb squad. At least one person was seen being interviewed in connection with the incident.

About an hour later, authorities said the device was determined to be safe, and appeared to be a training device possibly belonging to a member of law enforcement or the military.

Evacuations at the airport were lifted and the airport resumed normal operations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch