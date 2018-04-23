ONTARIO (CBSLA) — The report of a suspicious device Monday in the TSA screening area of Ontario International Airport’s Terminal 4 prompted partial evacuations and impacted some flights.

The suspicious device was reported just before 5 a.m. in luggage in the TSA screening area, prompting a response from the bomb squad. At least one person was seen being interviewed in connection with the incident.

About an hour later, authorities said the device was determined to be safe, and appeared to be a training device possibly belonging to a member of law enforcement or the military.

Evacuations at the airport were lifted and the airport resumed normal operations.