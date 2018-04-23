Filed Under:Northridge, Stabbing

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A woman’s boyfriend has been arrested after she was stabbed in her apartment near the campus of Cal State Northridge.

The woman was reported stabbed just after 2 a.m. in her apartment in the 17100 block of Lassen Avenue in Northridge, about a mile away from the campus of Cal State Northridge. She has since been hospitalized and is now in stable condition.

Neighbor say immediately after the stabbing, a blood trail led from the elevator to the front door of the building, and they saw someone being handcuffed by police.

The woman’s boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Because the university is just about a mile away, CSUN police initially responded to the scene, but have determined the woman is not a student.

