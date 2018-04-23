SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s dad while trying to break into her home in Santa Ana, police said.

Robert White, 38, of Garden Grove was wounded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1600 block of McFadden Avenue, Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Police had already gone to the home once on Saturday night in response to a report of a domestic dispute involving White, Bertagna said. He left the location before officers arrived.

White returned later that night and got into the house through a window, he said.

“That’s when the father fired his weapon, striking the suspect,” Bertagna said.

White was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition. The father was interviewed by a detective and released.

The woman’s father will not face any criminal charges in the shooting, but White faces a burglary charge.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)