VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — The response to an invitation to dance with Janet Jackson have gotten such an overwhelming response, the venue was moved Monday to a larger studio in Van Nuys.

More than 20,000 people have auditioned online to dance with the iconic pop star with video submissions across Instagram, Musical.ly, Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #DanceWithJanet.

The open auditions take place Monday starting at 9 a.m. at Showbiz Studios, 15521 Lamarck St. in Van Nuys. Jackson is scheduled to make an appearance at the auditions on Wednesday.

Jackson also announced Monday she would be extending the “State Of The World” tour through August, with tickets going on sale Friday.

