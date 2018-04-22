LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you didn’t know it, Sunday marks Earth Day.

And Metro is offering rides at no cost to riders for the holiday.

All 170 bus routes and six major rail lines will be free through midnight in an effort to encourage people to choose environmentally friendly transportation.

If you have a hybrid car, you can get free gas at the following gas station:

Exxon/Mobil

1865 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Manhattan Beach, 90266

The free gas giveaway is being offered by SoCal Honda and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.