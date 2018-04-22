ARLETA (CBSLA) — Community members from the Arleta Neighborhood Council worked alongside volunteers from Osborne Neighborhood Church, celebrating Mother Earth by cleaning her up on Earth Day.

“This is a community effort, a community clean up. We wanted to show that this is part of our fellowship that we wanted to just expand,” said Suzanne Prescott from Osborne Neighborhood Church.

The area alongside the 5 Freeway near the Osborne exit has long been ignored. Neighbors here say it’s been messy for too long and they’re overjoyed to have some help

“This corridor looks really bad. It hasn’t been cleaned in a long time so the whole town got together and we’ve been doing clean ups here and there but this one looks pretty bad. Hopefully today we’ll be able to clean it,” said Jaime Gallo from Arleta Neighborhood Council.

It took about 100 volunteers less than an hour to clear the corridor. What was once filled with trash is now completely clean.

It was a community effort to restore the walkway in Arleta. Part of the Osborne Neighborhood Church’s dedication to helping the community by cleaning up the environment.

“We were very excited that would be a perfect day to come out and make sure that the Earth is being taken care of. That things look good and being respectful and stewarding the good things that we have in the community,” said Ryan Donnelly from Osborne Neighborhood Church.

The volunteers say Earth Day is a great reminder for everyone to take care of the planet, recycle, and always lend a helping hand.