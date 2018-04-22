SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A newspaper analysis finds the San Francisco Bay Area is falling behind on efforts to retrofit buildings that are vulnerable to collapse during a major earthquake.

The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that there are up to 3,000 brittle concrete buildings in San Francisco yet the city doesn’t have a list of where they are located.

The building type is one of the deadliest in quakes.

Across the bay in Oakland, there are nearly 2,000 possibly vulnerable wood-frame apartment buildings at risk of collapse in a seismic event — and there is no law to require them to be fixed.

The newspaper says San Jose doesn’t even have a list of its more than 1,000 apartment buildings thought to be at risk.

The Times says Southern California cities have taken the lead statewide in seismic safety requirements.

