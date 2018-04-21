LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A triple-shooting left a man and a woman dead and a third man critically wounded early Saturday morning inside an abandoned auto repair building in South Los Angeles.

The two deceased victims, both between 20 and 30 years old, were found by officers at about 4 a.m. at a building in the 6200 block of South Figueroa after responding to a “shooting investigation” call, Los Angeles police said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the third victim.

No names were released and there was no suspect information.

Police said it is possible the victims were all homeless. The investigation is ongoing.

