GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 55-year-old man wanted in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend earlier this week in a church parking lot in Gardena was arrested in Texas Saturday following a standoff with U.S. Marshals.

Kevin Darnell Dickson was taken into custody after barricading himself in his ex-wife’s home in the city of Pflungerville, located outside of Austin, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

He was sought in the murder of Patricia Harrison of Lynwood, who was killed Wednesday night in parking lot of her church, located in the 14500 block of San Pedro Street in Gardena. Harrison was believed to be Dickson’s ex-girlfriend.

She was found by deputies lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

After identifying him as a suspect, deputies tracked Dickson to his ex-wife’s Texas home with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Austin police and the Austin County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner had no knowledge Dickson was wanted on murder charges and cooperated with authorities. Dickson was alone inside the house during the standoff. After refusing to surrender, a special weapons team made entry and captured him.

Dickson was booked into a Texas jail. He will be extradited back to L.A. County.