COMPTON (CBSLA) — A woman was killed and her 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded in a shooting overnight Friday at a home in Compton.

The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 12400 block of South Grandee Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find a woman dead at the scene from at least one shot to the upper torso.

They also located the woman’s two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, unhurt in the home, the sheriff’s department reported.

However, shortly after, deputies discovered that the father of the children had rushed their third child, an 8-year-old girl, to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. She was in critical condition, LASD said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown. The incident was not believed to be gang-related, the sheriff’s department reported.

There was no suspect information and no immediate motive. Homicide detectives were interviewing the children’s father.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call LASD at 323-890-5500.