OXNARD (CBSLA) – A search is underway for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday night in Oxnard.

Andes Fajardo left his home in the 1600 block of Woodland Street sometime before 9:45 p.m. His mother became concerned and called authorities when he did not return.

Police did not suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Fajardo is described as Hispanic, 4-foot-9, 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red stripes, grey shorts with red stripes, and blue sandals.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 805-385-7600.