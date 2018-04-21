WATCH: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Honored In Private Service| More Coverage
OXNARD (CBSLA) – A search is underway for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday night in Oxnard.

capture38 Police Search for Missing 11 Year Old Oxnard Boy

Andes Fajardo. (Oxnard PD)

Andes Fajardo left his home in the 1600 block of Woodland Street sometime before 9:45 p.m. His mother became concerned and called authorities when he did not return.

Police did not suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Fajardo is described as Hispanic, 4-foot-9, 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red stripes, grey shorts with red stripes, and blue sandals.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 805-385-7600.

