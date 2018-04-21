SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man who tried to make his way into a private school in Santa Ana Friday afternoon was taken into custody and died while en route to an area hospital.

At 1:23 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a man who appeared disoriented and running into the street in front of cars. He was also allegedly trying to enter Nova Academy at 500 W. Santa Ana Blvd., the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Officers arrived and found the suspect in front of the school. They handcuffed the man and requested paramedics for a medical evaluation. During the transport, the man went into medical distress.

When he arrived at the emergency room, doctors there pronounced him dead at 2:38 pm. Friday.

Police said the victim was from Miami, Florida. His name was not released. There was no other immediate information.

