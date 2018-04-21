LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA Metro will be offering free rides tomorrow in commemoration of Earth Day and to encourage environmentally friendly transportation options.

All 170 Metro bus routes and six major rail lines will be free to the public from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, with bus fare boxes deactivated and all train station fare gates opened.

“Our commitment to create a more sustainable future starts with transportation,” Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti said.

In honor of #EarthDay 🌎, we’re offering free @MetroLosAngeles rail 🚉, bus 🚌 and @BikeMetro 🚲 rides on Sunday! Go Metro 🚇 and go green 🌳. INFO → https://t.co/1pfFtETPpE pic.twitter.com/FFI3C7oOyd — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 21, 2018

“By making transit free on Earth Day, Angelenos can be part of the journey to clean the air we breathe and keep our planet healthy.”

Earth Day was established in the United States in 1970 to help build public awareness and support for environmental causes, and is now celebrated in numerous countries across the world.

“If you enjoy your transit experience, we invite you to try our system to take other adventures during the year as we continue our efforts to make Metro the best transit system in the United States,” Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)