HOUSTON — Some 1,500 guests are arriving Saturday at a private funeral for Barbara Bush at the nation’s largest Episcopal church in Houston.

First Lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are among those attending the by-invitation-only service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

Burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, about 100 miles northwest of Houston. The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.

In a statement released Friday, the family said Barbara Bush had selected son Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor, to deliver a eulogy along with her longtime friend Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography of her husband.

Thousands of people on Friday paid respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the nation’s 43rd. Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

President Trump will not be among those guests. He is golfing at his club in Palm Beach, Fla., having sent his wife Melania Trump in his place. The White House had said he intended to stay away to avoid a hassle and respect the family.

“First Lady Melania Trump will attend the memorial service for Barbara Bush this Saturday on behalf of the First Family,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday. “To avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service, President Trump will not attend.”

A “VIP reception” hosted by former President George W. Bush is expected to being at 11 a.m. ET, and the funeral service is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET.

Those attending the funeral will experience an Easter Liturgy celebrating Barbara Bush’s life of service and devotion to her friends and family.

