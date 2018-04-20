INDIO (CBSLA) — As the saying goes, when you get lemons, make lemonade, so when you can’t get into Coachella, there’s still Walmartchella.
Thousands of music fans who drove to Indio for the second weekend of Coachella were delayed from checking into the campgrounds due to severe winds. With nowhere to go, they flooded a nearby Walmart parking lot and dubbed it “Walmartchella.”
The campgrounds were supposed to open Wednesday. With plenty of time to kill, campers set up their folding chairs, portable barbecues and made the best of the situation.
The impromptu campground did draw the attention of Indio police officers – but they joined in on the fun, playing a beanbag game with the Walmartchella campers to help pass the time.
Campers were finally allowed to check in at about 3 a.m. Friday.