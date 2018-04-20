LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students will walk out of school Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado and protest what organizers call the failure of elected officials to tackle gun violence.

It’s not clear how many Southern California students will participate in Friday’s walkout, but organized student gathering shave been planned on multiple campuses, including open-microphone forums and discussions with local elected leaders.

More than 2,100 walkouts are planned nationally, with at least one in every state.

“We are walking out for those who lost their lives to gun violence, to talk about the real problems our country is facing and to find solutions (for) the problems that our leaders have failed to address,” organizers said.

The walkouts are expected at 10 a.m. on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting, which left 12 students and one teacher dead, in addition to the two gunmen.

The planned protest led to some controversy at South Gate High School that drew the ACLU’s attention. Students say Principal Gerardo Llamas got on the school’s PA system and said anyone who walked out Friday would not be able to go to prom.

LAUSD officials say the principal reversed himself, and sent a recorded message to parents Thursday night would not be punished for participating in the walkout.

Teenagers across the country have been inspired by the spirit of political activism since 17 people were shot to death at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Valentine’s Day. Southern California students were among the millions nationwide who walked out of school for 17 minutes on the 1-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting. Just a week later, the March for Our Lives protest saw dozens of rallies in Southern California alone, among the hundreds held around the world.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)