SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — A person in a possibly stolen vehicle that was being pursued by police ran into a hospital in San Gabriel late Friday.

Police were following a Scion, which might have been stolen, for reckless driving on the 210 Fwy.

The driver got off the freeway near San Marino Avenue and Las Tunas Drive before a passenger ran off and into nearby San Gabriel Hospital.

LAPD set up a perimeter around the hospital. It is not clear if the hospital was placed under lockdown.

The driver and another passenger were placed in police custody.