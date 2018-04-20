SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea will suspend nuclear tests and nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as of Saturday, the country’s state-run news reported Friday. The decision came after a meeting of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea, BBC News reports.
“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test,” North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
