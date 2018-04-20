Filed Under:North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea will suspend nuclear tests and nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as of Saturday, the country’s state-run news reported Friday. The decision came after a meeting of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea, BBC News reports.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test,” North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments
  1. Gene Rey says:
    April 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Could’ve helped us out with our liberal problems first…..SMH.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch