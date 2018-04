GARDENA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a woman on a Gardena street Wednesday night.

The stabbing occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the 14500 block of San Pedro Street. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The woman’s name was not released. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not disclosed.

There was no suspect information or word on a possible motive.