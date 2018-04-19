VENICE (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a homeless man near the Venice Boardwalk Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Speedway and Wavecrest Court. Police say an SUV was driving the wrong way on Speedway, a one-way street, when it veered left at Wavecrest, veered left and hit a dead-end sign before running over the man, who was sleeping in a sleeping bag on the ground.

The SUV then backed up, hitting more signs and a wall. Police say, at some point, the driver and passenger swapped places before the SUV took off southbound on Speedway.

Detectives say they are reviewing footage from the many home security cameras that are in the area.

Police are looking for a black or dark blue GMC Yukon or a Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle will have front-end damage, and heavy rear-end damage from hitting a pole and a wall.

