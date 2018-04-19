WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — Time Magazine named Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA-43), as one of 2018’s 100 Most Influential People.

Waters, the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, made headlines this past year for criticizing President Trump, and calling for his impeachment. She became an internet and media darling following a fiery exchange in Aug. 2017 with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

During a hearing, she asked why his office had not responded to a letter regarding Trump’s financial ties to Russia. Mnuchin tried to evade the question by complimenting Waters and she wasn’t having it. Each time he tried to avoid her line of questioning, she persisted to the committee chair, “Reclaiming my time.”

The annual issue names people in politics, pop culture, media, sports and allied fields that they believe have influenced the country and the world.

“Blackish” star Yara Shahidi wrote a tribute to Waters for the Time article. It read in part:

“Auntie Maxine, has made my generation proud to be nieces and nephews. She is adored and admired by people who care about social justice and is oh so eloquent in letting the world, particularly the white men of Congress who dare test her acumen, know that she is not here for any nonsense. From ‘reclaiming my time”’to leading a movement to ‘impeach him,’ she says what many of us are thinking. And she reminds us that we are worthy of any space we occupy.

You would think that 41 years of public service would make Congresswoman Waters tired, but her laser focus is unmatched. When other policymakers criminalize protests, she is there, verbalizing our pain. She fights for funding to support neglected communities. And she takes to Twitter to raise her voice on our behalf.”