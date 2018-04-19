RESEDA (CBSLA) – A career criminal who was killed during a shootout with Los Angeles police earlier this month has been identified as the so-called “Shaggy Bandit.”

On Thursday, police identified 29-year-old Daniel J. Carver as the man who was shot and killed by two officers in Reseda on April 9, following a pursuit with a stolen SUV. During the exchange of gunfire, Carver also shot one of the officers in the leg, police said.

At the time, Carver was on parole for a robbery conviction.

Following his death, investigators identified Carver as the Shaggy Bandit using his DMV photo. The Shaggy Bandit was wanted in at least two armed robberies in the San Fernando Valley, as well as two other burglaries, police said.

On March 25, Carver is suspected of stealing cash and video games during an armed robbery at a Game Stop. He is also suspected of a prior armed robbery at a U.S. Post Office in the West Valley area.

He got the moniker “Shaggy Bandit” because of his moustache and beard.

On the morning of April 9, officers began chasing Carver in an SUV after receiving a “LoJack hit” that indicated it had been reported stolen.

The officers pursued the SUV for several minutes until Carver tried to flee on foot into an alley in the area of Hamlin Street and Corbin Avenue in Reseda.

Officers chased Carver for about two to five minutes when the shootout occurred. Carver died at the scene.

“No doubt, this man (Carver) was on the prowl the morning of April 9 to pull another armed robbery,” LAPD Capt. Paul Vernon said in a news release Thursday. “In fact, he was first noticed that morning by an observant officer in the parking lot of a Home Depot.”