LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following a months-long controversial debate, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that it will begin its new policy of releasing video footage to the public from officer-involved shootings.

The LAPD confirmed on Twitter that it will release “video evidence” of any “critical incidents involving our officers” within 45 days.

The policy to release footage of an involving officer-involved shooting was first proposed by the Board of Police Commissioners in February.

The five-member civilian board – which oversees all major policy decisions for the LAPD — unanimously approved the new measure on March 20.

It requires the LAPD to make body cam, drone, dash cam, surveillance, or third-party video public within 45 days of an incident in which a person is shot or seriously injured by an LAPD officer.

The policy has received pushback from both outgoing Chief Charlie Beck and the police union, who have argued that releasing video early could compromise an investigation.