LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving lemon lovers something to look forward to.

Beginning Monday, April 23, the company will roll out a new lemon glaze doughnut.

The catch – the new doughnut will be available at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada for one week only, until Sunday, April 29.

“There has been so much anticipation and zest for the new Lemon Glaze Doughnut, we can’t wait to share the joy with our fans,” said Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Jackie Woodward.

Krispy Kreme fans chose the lemon flavor over blueberry, caramel and maple during the company’s #VoteForGlaze campaign in January.

