INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Police have identified one of the two men killed by gunfire in an Inglewood shopping center earlier this week.

Police said 36-year-old Delroy Bogle of Las Vegas died at the scene of Tuesday’s walk-up shooting in a strip mall on the 1100 block of N. La Brea Avenue.

Another man witnesses said was a regular at Hungry Joe’s Jamaican Restaurant, where an argument took place prior to the shooting, was also shot and died as a result of his injuries at a local hospital. His name has not been released pending notification of his relatives, according to City News Service.

A man working inside the restaurant at the time told CBS2 News the unidentified man was “just a local dude who comes gets food — innocent man.” He said an argument between two women broke out inside the restaurant before the shooting, adding one of them said, “We’re gonna be back.”

At about 3:30 p.m., a car with a female driver and a male passenger came into the parking lot, and shots were fired at the men from inside the vehicle, the man said.

Based on security footage from the restaurant, a man and a woman who came into the restaurant prior to the incident were named persons of interest.

Several people told CBS2 Wednesday the woman in the security footage was definitely the shooter.

A third man suffered non-fatal injuries. Police did not give an update on the man’s condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Inglewood Police Departments Homicide Section at 310-412-5246 or the 24-hour anonymous hotline number at “888-41-CRIME” (888-412-7463).