Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Police have identified one of the two men killed by gunfire in an Inglewood shopping center earlier this week.

Police said 36-year-old Delroy Bogle of Las Vegas died at the scene of Tuesday’s walk-up shooting in a strip mall on the 1100 block of N. La Brea Avenue.

Another man witnesses said was a regular at Hungry Joe’s Jamaican Restaurant, where an argument took place prior to the shooting, was also shot and died as a result of his injuries at a local hospital. His name has not been released pending notification of his relatives, according to City News Service.

A man working inside the restaurant at the time told CBS2 News the unidentified man was “just a local dude who comes gets food — innocent man.” He said an argument between two women broke out inside the restaurant before the shooting, adding one of them said, “We’re gonna be back.”

At about 3:30 p.m., a car with a female driver and a male passenger came into the parking lot, and shots were fired at the men from inside the vehicle, the man said.

Based on security footage from the restaurant, a man and a woman who came into the restaurant prior to the incident were named persons of interest.

inglewood shooting poi Victim In Deadly Inglewood Strip Mall Shooting Identified

Male and female persons of interest in April 17, 2018 shooting at Inglewood strip mall.

Several people told CBS2 Wednesday the woman in the security footage was definitely the shooter.

A third man suffered non-fatal injuries. Police did not give an update on the man’s condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Inglewood Police Departments Homicide Section at 310-412-5246 or the 24-hour anonymous hotline number at “888-41-CRIME” (888-412-7463).

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch