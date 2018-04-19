Filed Under:Caught On Video, Disneyland

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A fortune in Disneyland tickets was taken when a trailer was stolen from the Future Farmers of America’s parking lot in Elk Grove.

Security video shows how the thief got through a gate, broke the lock on the trailer and drove off with it.

Inside the trailer were more than $800,000 worth of Disneyland tickets for Sunday’s 90th annual FFA Conference.

The thief will presumably try to sell the tickets. But, anyone in the market for drastically discounted Disneyland tickets should beware – the tickets have been cancelled and new ones are being printed.

