ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for an armed woman who carjacked a 79-year-old woman’s sedan Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim by pretending to cry and then asking for a ride.

Anaheim police report the carjacking occurred at 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Holiday Station Post Office, located at 1180 W Ball Rd., near Disneyland.

According to police, the incident began when victim was getting into her car at her apartment complex when she noticed a young woman, who appeared to be about 18-years-old, crying nearby. When the victim asked the woman if she needed help, the woman asked her for a ride.

The victim drove the suspect about a distance of one mile to the parking lot of the post office, where the suspect then pulled out a gun and stole the car.

“The victim made contact with the young lady, asked if she was OK, the young lady asked for a ride to a bus stop,” Sgt. Daron Wyatt told CBS2. “So the victim gave the young woman a ride to the post office there. At which point, the young woman removed a handgun from her purse, pointed it at the victim, and ordered her out of the vehicle.”

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

The stolen car was described as a beige 2008 Kia Rio with a California disability license plate number 169BY.

Anyone who spots the stolen car or who has information on the suspect’s identity should call police.