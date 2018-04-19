Filed Under:Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for an armed woman who carjacked a 79-year-old woman’s sedan Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim by pretending to cry and then asking for a ride.

Anaheim police report the carjacking occurred at 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Holiday Station Post Office, located at 1180 W Ball Rd., near Disneyland.

capture30 Crying Carjacker: Armed Woman Uses Fake Tears To Steal 79 Year Olds Car

A generic Kia Rio similar to the one that was carjacked. (Anaheim Police Department)

According to police, the incident began when victim was getting into her car at her apartment complex when she noticed a young woman, who appeared to be about 18-years-old, crying nearby. When the victim asked the woman if she needed help, the woman asked her for a ride.

The victim drove the suspect about a distance of one mile to the parking lot of the post office, where the suspect then pulled out a gun and stole the car.

“The victim made contact with the young lady, asked if she was OK, the young lady asked for a ride to a bus stop,” Sgt. Daron Wyatt told CBS2. “So the victim gave the young woman a ride to the post office there. At which point, the young woman removed a handgun from her purse, pointed it at the victim, and ordered her out of the vehicle.”

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

The stolen car was described as a beige 2008 Kia Rio with a California disability license plate number 169BY.

Anyone who spots the stolen car or who has information on the suspect’s identity should call police.

