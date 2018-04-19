JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Burbank police officers and a Riverside County SWAT team descended on a Jurupa Valley home early Thursday in connection with the deaths of three men found dead in Burbank earlier this week.

Police are calling the home on Stone Avenue, a remote, rural area of Riverside County, a place of interest in the investigation into the Burbank deaths.

The three men who were found dead in a Jeep parked in the 1300 block of South Varney Street in Burbank matched the description of the vehicle last seen with a missing trio of men from Bakersfield. Police have not yet identified the men or said how they died.

The family of the three missing Bakersfield men say their loved ones were believed to have been at the Jurupa Valley house before they were supposed to return home Friday night. But when they did not return home, they were reported missing.