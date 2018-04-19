BURBANK (CBSLA) — Burbank Mayor Will Rogers died Thursday at the age of 60 after a battle with liver cancer, city officials confirmed.

Rogers first announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in September 2017.

Despite his diagnosis, Rogers decided to continue performing his duties as mayor while battling the disease.

Rogers served as Burbank Mayor since May 1, 2017, and as a city councilman since 2015.

An actor and writer, Rogers appeared in a commercial when he was 15 years old, but he maintained a “backup career” as a journalist and writer.

The Wisconsin native moved to the Los Angeles area in 1979, and by 1990, he was writing regular columns that appeared in the Times Community Newspapers, earning him prizes from the Los Angeles Press Club and California Newspaper Publishers Association.

He is survived by his wife of nearly three decades, Nancie, his daughter, Sarah and his son, Stephen.

