BEL AIR (CBSLA) — Firefighters responded to a large fire at a Bel Air home Thursday.

Flames were seen atop the home on the 11500 block of Thurston Circle around 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters were concerned about the fire’s proximity to nearby brush, sending a helicopter to drop water in the area.

They were eventually told to move off the roof as it began to collapse.

No injuries were reported.

