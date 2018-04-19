Filed Under:Bel Air, Fire, LAFD

BEL AIR (CBSLA) — Firefighters responded to a large fire at a Bel Air home Thursday.

Flames were seen atop the home on the 11500 block of Thurston Circle around 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters were concerned about the fire’s proximity to nearby brush, sending a helicopter to drop water in the area.

They were eventually told to move off the roof as it began to collapse.

No injuries were reported.

(©2018 CBS Local Media. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. City News Service contributed to this report.)

