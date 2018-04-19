LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dude, don’t drive on 4/20.

Lyft is offering Angelenos partaking in the annual April 20 cannabis celebration a discounted ride to keep them from getting behind the wheel.

Passengers who use the rideshare service can get $4.20 off any ride in the Los Angeles coverage area from Friday to Saturday using the promo code RIDEMEOW.

In addition to the discount code, passengers can expect to find limited edition Super Troopers collectibles in the backseat of their car including a Safety Guide to Riding High, Stickers, Buttons – and even Super Troopers icons in the Lyft app.

April 20 has long been considered an unofficial pot holiday, but while marijuana is now legal in California, state law prohibits anyone under the influence from getting behind the wheel.