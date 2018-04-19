HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Four men have been taken into custody following a more than 18-month investigation into allegations three of them sexually assaulted a Huntington Beach teen girl whom they had met and lured online.

According to Huntington Beach police, the four men communicated with the 13 to 14-year-old victim using multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, Skype, Snapchat, KIK and MyLOL. Three of the suspects then traveled down to Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley, where they separately engaged in sexual activity with the teen, police said.

The suspects did not know each other and used fake names when communicating with the victim, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reports.

The suspects were identified Thursday as 34-year-old Bradley Thomas Williams of Topanga, 33-year-old Sohrab Anaraki Pour Kamali of Dana Point, 27-year-old Christian Reid Palmer of Sacramento and 42-year-old Dwight Nicholas Castaldi of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The men face various charges including lewd act upon a child under 14, meeting a minor with intent to engage in lewd conduct and contacting a child with intent to commit a specified crime.

Huntington Beach police began to investigate the case in September of 2016. On Jan. 18, 2018, Williams and Kamali were arrested. On Jan. 21, Sacramento police arrested Palmer. Palm Beach Gardens police arrested Castaldi on March 22. Castaldi was extradited to California this week.

Authorities believe the four suspects may have more victims. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-375-5066.

If convicted as charged, the men each face a maximum sentence of 13 to 20 years in prison.