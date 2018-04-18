LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — State regulators are reportedly investigating Tesla following a report into workplace conditions at the automaker’s Bay Area auto plant.

A spokesperson for California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health said the open investigation focuses on “reports of workplace hazards and allegations of employers’ underreporting recordable work-related injuries and illnesses”, according to Bloomberg News.

No details about the investigation were disclosed.

It comes after a report by the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Reveal accused Tesla of failing to report serious injuries in order to inflate the company’s safety standards.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk later described the report as “an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization working directly with union supporters to create a calculated disinformation campaign against Tesla.”

“In fact, we have reviewed and confirmed that the recorded injuries Reveal disputed to us were properly recorded by Tesla. Their assessment reflects a lack of understanding about how injury reporting works,” Tesla wrote in an April 16 blog post.

The company has faced increased public scrutiny following the March 13 death of Walter Huang, 38, who was killed in a crash involving a Tesla Model X SUV on the 101 Freeway near Mountain View in Silicon Valley. The vehicle was later determined to be in autopilot mode at the time of the crash.