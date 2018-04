SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Three people were injured in a collision between a car and a Metro light rail train in Santa Monica early Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. at Lincoln Blvd. and Colorado Ave., along the Expo Line. After the crash, the train was stopped in the cross, while the car was left parallel to the train, with its airbags deployed.

Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It’s not clear if the injured were from the car, the train, or both.